GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a known gang member Tuesday on charges stemming from a multiple month investigation into suspected illicit drug dealings in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore.
Courtesy: Maryland State Police
Dayvon Cooley, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia
In May 2019, state police gathered information that connected Cooley, a known Bloods gang member, to supplying illicit drugs in Brooklyn Homes in Baltimore and Brooklyn Park in Anne Arundel County.
Courtesy: Maryland State Police
Troopers and Anne Arundel County Police served a search warrant on Cooley’s home and he was arrested at the scene.
Investigators seized the following in their search:
- 71.6 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 63.7 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix
- 40.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 19 grams of suspected marijuana
- $4,630 in suspected drug proceeds
- Multiple digital scales, hundreds of empty gel caps and vials used to package illicit drugs.