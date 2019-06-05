  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Bloods Gang, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Crime, Drug, drug deals, drug possession, Fentanyl, Gangs, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News

GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a known gang member Tuesday on charges stemming from a multiple month investigation into suspected illicit drug dealings in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore.


Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Dayvon Cooley, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Possession of fentanyl
  • Possession of heroin
  • Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
  • Possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia

In May 2019, state police gathered information that connected Cooley, a known Bloods gang member, to supplying illicit drugs in Brooklyn Homes in Baltimore and Brooklyn Park in Anne Arundel County.


Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Troopers and Anne Arundel County Police served a search warrant on Cooley’s home and he was arrested at the scene.

Investigators seized the following in their search:

  • 71.6 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 63.7 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix
  • 40.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 19 grams of suspected marijuana
  • $4,630 in suspected drug proceeds
  • Multiple digital scales, hundreds of empty gel caps and vials used to package illicit drugs.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s