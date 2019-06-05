TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Though the school year is ending in Baltimore County, the free breakfasts and lunches some families need during the school year will still be served throughout the summer.

Baltimore County Public Schools is offering the Summer Food Service Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provides free meals to all children 18 and under.

The program is free of charge and does not require any applications or registration.

Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at area branches of the Baltimore County Public Library from Thursday, June 20 to Friday, August 23.

Both breakfast and lunch will be served at select schools from Monday, July 8 to Friday, August 2.

The meals are provided to all children without charge.

Below is a list of the participating locations:

Libraries serving lunch from Thursday, June 20 – Friday, August 23, 2019

Arbutus branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Rd., 21227, at 12 p.m.

Essex branch, 1110 Eastern Blvd., 21221, at 12 p.m.

Lansdowne branch, 500 3rd Ave., 21227, at 12:30 p.m.

Loch Raven branch, 1046 Taylor Ave., 21286, at 1 p.m.

North Point branch, 1716 Merritt Blvd., 21222, at 12:30 p.m.

Randallstown branch, 8604 Liberty Rd., 21133, at 12 p.m.

Rosedale branch, 6105 Kenwood Ave., 21237, at 12:30 p.m.

White Marsh branch, 8133 Sandpiper Cir., 21236, at 12 p.m.

Woodlawn branch, 1811 Woodlawn Dr., 21207, at 12:30 p.m.

Schools serving breakfast and lunch from July 8 – August 2, 2019

Arbutus Elementary, 1300 Sulphur Spring Rd., 21227 – Breakfast, 8:45 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Baltimore Highlands, 4200 Annapolis Rd., 21227 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Bear Creek Elementary, 1601 Melbourne Rd., 21222 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Bedford Elementary, 7407 Dorman Dr., 21208 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Church Lane Elementary, 3820 Fernside Rd., 21133 – Breakfast, 9:15 a.m. & Lunch, 1:15 p.m.

Deep Creek Elementary, 1101 East Homberg Ave., 21221 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Dogwood Elementary, 7215 Dogwood Rd., 21244 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Edmondson Heights Elementary, 1600 Langford Rd., 21207 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Elmwood Elementary, 531 Dale Ave., 21206 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 12:30 p.m.

Halstead Academy, 1111 Halstead Rd., 21234 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Hawthorne Elementary, 125 Kingston Rd., 21220 – Breakfast, 9 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Hebbville Elementary, 3335 Washington Ave., 21244 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Hernwood Elementary, 9919 Marriottsville Rd., 21133 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Holabird Middle, 1701 Delvale Ave., 21222 – Breakfast, 7:45 a.m. & Lunch, 11:15 a.m.

Logan Elementary, 7601 Dunmanway, 21222 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Mars Estates Elementary, 1500 Homberg Ave., 21221– Breakfast 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Milbrook Elementary, 4300 Crest Heights Rd., 21215 – Breakfast, 9:15 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Norwood Elementary, 1700 Delvale Ave., 21222 – Breakfast, 9 a.m. & Lunch, 12:30 p.m.

Oakleigh Elementary, 1900 White Oak Ave., 21234 – Breakfast, 8 a.m. & Lunch, 11:45 a.m.

Padonia International, 9834 Greenside Dr., 21030 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Powhatan Elementary, 3300 Kelox Rd., 21207 – Breakfast, 8:45 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Red House Run Elementary, 1717 Weyburn Rd., 21237 – Breakfast, 8:45 a.m. & Lunch, 12:45 p.m.

Reisterstown Elementary, 223 Walgrove Rd., 21136 – Breakfast, 8 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Riverview Elementary, 3298 Kessler Rd., 21227 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Sandy Plains Elementary, 8330 Kavanagh Rd., 21222 – Breakfast, 9 a.m. & Lunch, 11:30 a.m.

Seneca Elementary, 545 Carrollwood Rd., 21220 – Breakfast, 9 a.m. & Lunch, 12:30 p.m.

Sussex Elementary, 515 South Woodward Dr., 21221 – Breakfast, 9 a.m. & Lunch, 12:30 p.m.

Victory Villa Elementary, 8200 Old Philadelphia Rd., 21237 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:50 a.m.

Winfield Elementary, 8300 Carlson Ln., 21244 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.

Woodholme Elementary, 300 Mount Wilson Ln., 21208 – Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. & Lunch, 12 p.m.