BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Imagine sitting on the same couch as Ross or Rachel from “Friends,” or any of your favorite TV characters.

That could soon be a reality.

Some of TV’s most recognizable furniture is being sold at IKEA. It’s called the “IKEA Real Life Series,”

The retailer is posting ads with furniture similar to living room sets from shows like “Friends,” “The Simpsons,” and “Stranger Things,”

Right now, the ads are only being featured in the Middle East, so not all of the items in the series are available worldwide.

 

