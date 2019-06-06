BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After 60 days, the northbound bore of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel I-895 will reopen on June 10.
It will reopen to traffic at 4:30 a.m. Monday, MDTA said. Once it’s open, the Harbor Tunnel will operate 24/7 with one lane running northbound and two lanes running southbound.
Northbound I-895 from the north side of the Harbor Tunnel to Boston/O’Donnell Street exit ramp (Exit 11) is closed, MDTA reminded drivers.
Two-way traffic remains in effect on southbound I-895. The I-895 Holabird Avenue exit ramp (Exit 10) remains closed 24/7. Northbound I-895 and the Holabird Avenue exit ramp will reopen in spring 2020.
The northbound Harbor Tunnel was closed for 60 days on April 13 as part of the MDTA’s $189 million I-895 Bridge Project, including drainage repairs, new line striping and the installation of a new concrete overlay within the northbound bore and at both portals, MDTA said.
The total project will replace the 60-year-old I-895 bridge, which is north of the Harbor Tunnel. The project began in April 2018 and is expected to be completed in summer 2021.
Drivers should avoid I-895 and use I-695 and I-95 as alternative routes, MDTA added.