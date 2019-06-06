BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the opportunity of a lifetime right here in Maryland. CBS’ “The Price is Right” is holding auditions in Arundel Mills at the Live! Casino & Hotel on Thursday.

Hundreds of contestants are trying their luck to get on the show.

Here’s how it works. All the people in line Thursday waited for their names to be called, took a number, like “Red 32.”

Then, they went through the Grand Ballroom, introduced themselves to the producers and explained why they should be on the show.

Two people are guaranteed to fly to Los Angeles and appear on the show. One of those people are guaranteed to Contestant’s Row.

The people WJZ spoke to Thursday said they had been watching for years and were ready to get their shot.

“I bought this hat because I’m counting down to retirement. I got three days to go. Three work days to go and I said oooh I need to take the day off. I need to go to ‘The Price is Right’ auditions and I need to change my hat symbol ‘The Price is Right'” said Carol Rodgers, a hopeful auditionee.

“I just turned 60 on Mother’s Day and I’ve been watching this with my parents from the Bob Barker years, so this is a dream come true. I came by myself and I’m determined to win today,” said another hopeful Paula Bell.

Some of the people in line had been waiting since 4 a.m. Thursday morning. The casting call ends at 3 p.m.