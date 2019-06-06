Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Jim Palmer, Little Italy, Local TV, mlb, Monument Sotheby's International Realty, Real estate, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you want to live in a baseball star’s home? You can if you have $775,000.

Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer listed his two-story condo in Little Italy’s Canal Street Malt House after 13 years.

Palmer works as an Orioles broadcaster now, and he was one of the original owners and first tenants in the condo complex at 1220 Bank St. when it opened in 2006.

While he lives full-time in Florida, he lives in the two-bedroom condo during the Orioles season.

Christina Giffin and Alex Lerner of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty in Baltimore listed the property. The two bedroom condo offers 2,090 square feet of open loft space inside and two full bathrooms and a half bath.

The baseball player spent his whole 19-year career with the Orioles. He entered the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in 1990.

