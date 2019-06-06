  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews responded to two separate vehicle versus building crashes in the Baltimore area Thursday afternoon.

One crash involved an MTA bus crashing into a yard near Rogers and Liberty Heights avenues in Baltimore.

No injuries were reported in that crash, according to an MTA spokesperson.

The other involved an SUV crashing into a business in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue in Parkville.

A woman and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in that crash.

This story will be updated.

 

 

