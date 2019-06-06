Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and moderately humid day, but the showers that developed were very sparse.
Drier air is moving into the region and will make for two very nice summer-like days coming our way. Highs will be around 80 degrees, but with lower dew points, it will be very pleasant.
On Sunday, some showers may develop, and that shower chance will increase on Monday, and also on Tuesday.
Temps will hold around 80 once again, so no extreme weather is coming our way.
Have a nice weekend! Bob Turk