UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal crash from Thursday night.
The victim is 28-year-old Odir Rivas of 14th Avenue in Langley Park, police said.
At around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 9900 block of Croom Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro, Md., for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
The motorcyclist, Rivas, was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck’s driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police learned Rivas was heading northbound on Croom Road when for reasons that police are investigating, he crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the pickup truck.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.