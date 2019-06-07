Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Forest Park Ave. on Friday around 8:07 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to Sinai Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.