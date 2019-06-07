  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, deadly shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Forest Park Ave. on Friday around 8:07 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to Sinai Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s