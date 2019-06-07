Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting on Forest Drive.
Police were called to Forest Drive near Netowne Drive around 9:19 p.m. on Friday for a reported shooting.
When police arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle collision at Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Ave.
Police believe one or more occupants of the vehicle were struck by gunfire.
Police will not confirm the number injured or the extent of the injuries at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.