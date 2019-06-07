Comments
MARYLAND (WJZ) — Boaters and outdoors-lovers will have an easier time using public boat launches in Maryland after the Department of Natural Resources announced $13.5 million in funding to improve the state’s waterways.
The money will go toward 58 projects in 16 counties, including lake dredging efforts, emergency water rescue equipment and public boating access and facilities.
Among the projects slated to get funding in the Baltimore area are a number of dredging efforts in Anne Arundel County adding up to nearly $1.3 million, $50,000 in matching funds for a new rescue boat for the Bowleys Quarters fire department and $130,000 for the replacement of the Hammerman boat launch at Gunpowder Falls State Park.
The projects will be funded in fiscal year 2020.