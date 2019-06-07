Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Homicide, Jacquelyn Smith, Keith Smith, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Murder, Valeria Smith


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore man charged with murdering his wife and blaming it on a panhandler is expected to appear in court today.

Keith Smith is charged with first-degree murder. His daughter, Valeria Smith, just had murder charges against her dropped.

Keith told police his wife Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed to death last December in Baltimore by a panhandler when she rolled down the window to give them money.

Police said surveillance video and cell phone pings show a discrepancy in that story.

According to charging documents, the Smith’s gave inconsistent timelines of the night of the murder, and cell phone data puts them in Druid Hill Park, far from the East Baltimore’s block where they claimed Smith was stabbed.

