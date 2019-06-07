  • WJZ 13On Air

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have issued a silver alert and are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing elderly man from Columbia.

Francis Everett Lucas, Jr., 75, was last seen leaving his residence in the 5200 block of Hayledge Court at 10:30 a.m. with plans to drive to Snowden Square Shopping Center.

Lucas contacted a family member at 2:45 p.m. to say that he had gotten lost on his way to the store and did not know where he was. His family then contacted police.

A ping of Luca’s phone indicated he may have been in the area of Falls Road/Old Lyme Road in Brooklandville, Baltimore County around 6:05 p.m.

Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Lucas was driving a dark blue 2011 Ford Edge.

Police are concerned about Lucas’ well-being due to age-related health concerns. Anyone who sees him or his vehicle should call 911.

