Comments
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man says he came home to find a stranger inside cleaning.
Brendan Boardman says that he heard noises in the kitchen that he thought was weird on Tuesday. When he went to look he found a woman, who was cleaning the house.
He says he asked her what she was doing there and she said she must have gotten dropped off at the wrong house.
Police say a trooper spoke to the woman who said she wasn’t sure of the address of the house she was supposed to clean.
No charges have been filed.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)