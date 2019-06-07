  • WJZ 13On Air

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man says he came home to find a stranger inside cleaning.

Brendan Boardman says that he heard noises in the kitchen that he thought was weird on Tuesday. When he went to look he found a woman, who was cleaning the house.

He says he asked her what she was doing there and she said she must have gotten dropped off at the wrong house.

Police say a trooper spoke to the woman who said she wasn’t sure of the address of the house she was supposed to clean.

No charges have been filed.

