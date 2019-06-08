Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s summertime, and it’s time to fire up the grill!
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s summertime, and it’s time to fire up the grill!
With the summer grill season in full swing, the Baltimore County Fire Department is reminding residents to stay safe.
Baltimore County officials are reminding those who plan to grill this summer that the use of charcoal or propane-fueled grills — or any other open flame cooking or heating device — on any balcony or within 15 feet of multi-family buildings such as apartments.
This restriction does not apply to townhouses or single family homes.
Baltimore County officials also want to remind residents that propane grills are highly flammable and have the explosive force of several sticks of dynamite.
For a complete list of tips to staying safe during summer grill season, visit baltimorecountymd.gov.