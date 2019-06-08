Filed Under:Baltimore Cyberattack, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s Chief IT official has apologized to city leaders for the response to a cyberattack that has crippled the city for a month.

Frank Johnson offered his “sincere apologies” to city council members on Friday during a public meeting in which they said residents and city agency leaders did not receive information about the attack fast enough.

The computer servers were hit by the ransomware attack May 7.

Officials quickly shut down most servers, and services like online payments and email were affected.

City officials have refused a demand to pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin in response to the attack.

