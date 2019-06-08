BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 18 floors of the CareFirst building in Canton was a site to pay respect on Saturday.

About 60 people took the grueling climb of 432 steps. Some firefighters wore more than 65 lbs. of equipment.

“We’re climbing to honor and pay respect to those who lost their lives on September 11th,” Odenton Volunteer Firefighter John Kraft said. “A lot of those guys just went into the building without knowing what was going to happen to them.”

John Kraft helped bring the event together.

“I got into this because of him, he’s the fireman,” Danielle Kraft, John’s sister, said. “Our grandfather was a fireman, he was also a police officer for the City of Philadelphia. It’s just something we wanted to try and give back to the community.”

The Tunnel to Towers Climb benefits the national foundation in memory of Stephen Siller, a New York firefighter who died in 9/11.

The organization builds smart homes for veterans and supports Gold Star Families.

“A lot of people will do one story up to dedicate it to somebody,” John Kraft said. “I do it obviously for the guys who lost their lives on September 11th. I also dedicate who to my mom, who we lost last year.”

More than 70 communities across the country host events to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“It’s a good payoff,” Danielle Kraft said. “All the money goes toward a good cause.”

Last year, this event raised almost $17,000. Organizers are hoping this year could match that.