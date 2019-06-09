Comments
EL PASO, Texas (WJZ) — Kai Locksley, the starting quarterback at the University of Texas El Paso and the son of University of Maryland football coach Michael Locksley is facing drunk driving charges.
The 22-year-old was arrested in El Paso Saturday after police said he was driving while intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.
Locksley is also facing charges for unlawfully carrying a gun and making a threat.
The university said they’ve suspended him from the football team.
Locksley posted bail and was released from jail.