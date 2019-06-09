  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Drunk Driving, Kai Locksley, Local TV, Marijuana, Michael Locksley, Talkers, University of Maryland, University of Texas El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (WJZ) — Kai Locksley, the starting quarterback at the University of Texas El Paso and the son of University of Maryland football coach Michael Locksley is facing drunk driving charges.

The 22-year-old was arrested in El Paso Saturday after police said he was driving while intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.

Locksley is also facing charges for unlawfully carrying a gun and making a threat.

The university said they’ve suspended him from the football team.

Locksley posted bail and was released from jail.

