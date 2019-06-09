



This Wear Orange Weekend has amplified the conversation surrounding gun violence across the country and in Maryland.

At Ephiphany Episcopal Church in Lutherville Sunday, voices joined together against gun violence.

Baltimore Residents Participate In ‘Wear Orange Weekend’ In Effort To End Gun Violence

Performed by a choir for the first time, the song “Can You Hear Us Now?” is a call to rally together against senseless killings and stand up for the voices of those who are lost.

“I’m hoping that the people will listen to the kids. That’s the major thing. And not just the kids of Parkland, but the kids all over the world,” said Eugene Jones, Jr.

Jones composed the song during music lessons at the Lutherville Music School.

“He came to me with the idea of “Can You Hear Us Now?” and it really struck a chord with me,” music school instructor Bruce Anderson said. “I went home and just kind of, some words came to me, as far as building a movement with different voices.”

Jones said the song is inspired by the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, that claimed 17 lives.

Survivors have rallied for gun safety laws nationwide.

“The Parkland kids […] I always believe that the young replace the old, and hearing them every day, as a matter of fact, I follow them on Facebook and they’re going through quite a struggle but I think they’re doing a tremendous thing for the country,” Jones said.

Anderson said it’s a coincidence the performance aligns with Wear Orange Weekend, but he hopes the song speaks to survivors and to the families of victims.