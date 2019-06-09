  • WJZ 13On Air

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two teens were hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight in Ocean City early Sunday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened at 12:26 a.m. on Caroline Street and the Boardwalk.

Ocean City stabbing suspect. Courtesy: Ocean City Police

A 15-year-old victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center and a 17-year-old victim was flown to Shock Trauma. Both suffered serious injuries but are described as being in stable condition.

Police are asking for help locating a suspect and accomplice. The suspect was wearing a dark t-shirt, torn knee-length denim shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who can provide any information as to the identity of the suspect or his accomplices, is asked to contact Ocean City Police Detective David Whitmer at dwhitmer@oceancitymd.gov or 410-520-5390. Anonymous tips can also be left at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips/ or by calling 410.520.5136.

 

