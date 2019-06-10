Comments
ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — Elkton police are looking for a 41-year-old man who was reported missing June 7.
Christopher Dietterick was last heard from on May 31 in the area of Elkton. He is around 5’10” and 160 lbs.
Courtesy: Elkton Police Department
Police said he has short reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.
Dietterick has medical concerns that require medication and his family is concerned for his safety, police said.
Police said all information should be sent to Detective Comley of the Elkton Police Department at (410)-398-4200, ext. 40.