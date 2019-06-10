



After years of throwing baseballs, eight-year-old Hailey Dawson made history as the first person to throw out the first pitch at every MLB stadium, the National Baseball Hall of Fame said.

Dawson was born with Poland Syndrome, a disorder which leaves those affected with missing or underdeveloped muscles on one side of their body.

For Dawson, that meant underdeveloped pectoral muscles and three missing or underdeveloped fingers on her right hand, according to the Baseball HOF.

It began when Dawson’s family utilized the University of Nevada Las Vegas school of engineering to design multiple 3D-printed hands for Hailey to use- giving her the ability to hold and carry things- and throw a baseball.

Her 3D-printed hands are now being enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

She then threw out her first pitch in 2015 for a UNLV Rebels game. She had so much fun she asked her mother if she could do it again for the Baltimore Orioles, who are the Dawsons’ favorite team, according to Baseball HOF.

Dawson was seen in 2015 throwing out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park.

#FlashbackFriday to 2015 when a 5-year old Hailey Dawson threw the first pitch at Oriole Park. Watch: https://t.co/rnzvzrRHGX @haileys_hand pic.twitter.com/t3in6JrS78 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 8, 2017

Hailey and her family finished their stadium tour in September 2018, at the Angels Stadium.

The Baseball Hall of Fame showcased her prosthetic hand Monday when it went on display in the Hall of Fame.

Baseball is for all and @haileys_hand proved just that, when she became the first person to throw out a first pitch in every @MLB stadium. Her prosthetic hand, designed by @UNLVEngineering, is now preserved here in the Hall of Fame. Photo: Milo Stewart Jr. https://t.co/gwqOTNK0Ss pic.twitter.com/qQhXlUK3lh — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) June 10, 2019

Hailey’s Twitter account, “Haileys_hand” responded “So honored.”

https://twitter.com/haileys_hand/status/1138145340471648256