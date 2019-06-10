Filed Under:BGE, COlumbia, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Recycling, Talkers

COLUMBIA (WJZ) — BGE is offering a one-day-only deal to help you earn a little cash and help out the environment!

Drop off your old working A/C unit or dehumidifier for recycling and you can get $25 in cash.

BGE is offering to unload the unit for you from your car.

The drop off is Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To be eligible, you must be a BGE residential electric customer to participate.

BGE asks you bring your valid account number or a copy of a recent BGE electric bill with you to the event.

Room A/C units and dehumidifiers must be in working condition, and they are limiting customers to bringing three units or dehumidifiers per customer after January 1, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s