Comments
COLUMBIA (WJZ) — BGE is offering a one-day-only deal to help you earn a little cash and help out the environment!
Drop off your old working A/C unit or dehumidifier for recycling and you can get $25 in cash.
BGE is offering to unload the unit for you from your car.
The drop off is Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To be eligible, you must be a BGE residential electric customer to participate.
BGE asks you bring your valid account number or a copy of a recent BGE electric bill with you to the event.
Room A/C units and dehumidifiers must be in working condition, and they are limiting customers to bringing three units or dehumidifiers per customer after January 1, 2018.