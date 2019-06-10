HILLCREST PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a stabbing during an attempted robbery in Hillcrest Park on Sunday.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, fought back when the suspect pulled out a gun in the park shortly after 10 p.m. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at least once in the upper body before fleeing the area, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds but is expected to survive.
Detectives investigated throughout the night and recovered a pellet gun in the area located in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue, 21227, and a suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect has not been identified yet pending forthcoming charges.
Police said they will update with more details Tuesday.