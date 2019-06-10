Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Hillcrest Park, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Stabbing

HILLCREST PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a stabbing during an attempted robbery in Hillcrest Park on Sunday.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, fought back when the suspect pulled out a gun in the park shortly after 10 p.m. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at least once in the upper body before fleeing the area, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds but is expected to survive.

Detectives investigated throughout the night and recovered a pellet gun in the area located in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue, 21227, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect has not been identified yet pending forthcoming charges.

Police said they will update with more details Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s