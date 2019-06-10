  • WJZ 13On Air

PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A joint eight-hour initiative to combat aggressive driving and illegal street racing Friday night led to 120 citations issued to motorists in Baltimore County, Maryland State Police said.

Baltimore County Police officers and Maryland state troopers worked together for eight hours and did 130 traffic stops Friday, leading to the 120 citations, 93 warnings and 58 safety equipment repair orders, police said.

Police also made one felony arrest on an outstanding warrant, and one arrest each for impaired driving and a suspended license.

The joint effort worked in the areas along Interstate 70, I-695, I-795, Baltimore National Pike, Security Boulevard and Pulaski Highway.

In 2018, a similar joint operation on I-70 and I-695 resulted in 65 traffic stops which led to troopers and officers issuing 97 citations, 33 warnings and 23 safety equipment repair orders.

There have been three deaths from illegal street racing in Baltimore County in 2019, state police said.

