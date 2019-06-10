



Daveyon “Doc” Barnes was just minutes from his home Friday when two cars hit him.

One of those cars- did not stay at the scene. Barnes died hours later.

A Twitter account this weekend remembered him, simply saying, “RIP Doc,”

The former basketball standout at Mount Saint Joseph High School was hit by a car Friday night along Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

“And, then a second vehicle came along and struck the pedestrian a second time,” said Jennifer Peach, Baltimore County Police spokesperson.

County police said both cars were driving southbound in front of Owings Mills Elementary. The first car stopped, but the second car kept going.

“It was probably a lighter-colored, sedan-type vehicle,” Peach said. “It’s still unclear if it was two-door, four-door, or what kind of sedan it is,”

Police Looking For Hit-And-Run Driver In Fatal Crash Outside Owings Mills Elementary School

The crosswalk in front of Owings Mills Elementary School is the only one in a nearly two-mile stretch- even then, it gives you six seconds to cross five lanes, before suggesting you stay put.

Barnes was taken to Shock Trauma, but died Saturday morning.

After Mount Saint Joseph, he went on to play college basketball at Adelphi University in New York before transferring last year.

In a statement, his high school coach Pat Clatchey said on Monday he was saddened by Barnes’ death, adding:

“Doc had a very outgoing and contagious personality. He was well-liked and respected, and he had a unique ability to get along with people from all walks of life.”

Investigators said Barnes was not in the crosswalk when he was struck. They are looking for the driver of a lighter-colored sedan, that was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road just after 11 p.m. Friday night.