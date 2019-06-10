Comments
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire officials are investigating a crash from Sunday night in Davidsonville that left a 17-year-old girl injured.
Firefighters responded to a passerby 911 call reporting an accident in the area of Patuxent River Road near Bob Bradshaw Way at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.
They arrived and learned a pickup truck had struck a tree. The 17-year-old female driver was the only one inside the car. She was briefly trapped, then rescued by firefighters.
She was transported by Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.