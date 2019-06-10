  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Collision, Davidsonville, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, single-vehicle crash

DAVIDSONVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire officials are investigating a crash from Sunday night in Davidsonville that left a 17-year-old girl injured.

Firefighters responded to a passerby 911 call reporting an accident in the area of Patuxent River Road near Bob Bradshaw Way at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

They arrived and learned a pickup truck had struck a tree. The 17-year-old female driver was the only one inside the car. She was briefly trapped, then rescued by firefighters.

She was transported by Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s