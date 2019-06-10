LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was caught with a handgun by Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Saturday.
This marks the 16th gun caught at an airport checkpoint at BWI this year.
The Davidson man was stopped with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on bag. It was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.
Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration
The man told TSA officials that he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.
When the officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine they contact Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning.
They cited him on weapons charges and allowed him to catch his flight, TSA said.