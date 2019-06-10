  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Baltimore Monday.

The first happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a graze wound to his body.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second happened at 8:11 p.m. in the 100 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on either shooting should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s