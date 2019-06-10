Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Baltimore Monday.
The first happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a graze wound to his body.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The second happened at 8:11 p.m. in the 100 block of Park Heights Avenue.
Responding officers found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.
She was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on either shooting should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.