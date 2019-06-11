Filed Under:ATF Baltimore, Baltimore, Baltimore gangs, Cherry Hill, Crime, Gang, Hillside Enterprise, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, wanted


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ATF Baltimore is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Deaven ‘Gotti’ Cherry, on charges related to his role in a drug gang in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Cherry is a member of Hillside Enterprise, a violent drug gang in the Cherry Hill neighborhood in Baltimore.

Courtesy: ATF Baltimore

He is also alleged to be involved in the murder of two people.

Travis Alewine was arrested earlier in May, after being a fugitive since 2016.

19 other co-defendants in this gang have pled guilty, agents said, but they are still looking for Cherry, the last fugitive.

ATF agents said they believe he is likely still in Baltimore City, or possibly within the counties surrounding it.

Cherry and Alewine face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison

ATF Baltimore asks the public to send information/tips to 888-ATF-TIPS.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    June 11, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    Is it dead or alive reward?

    Reply

