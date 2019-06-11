BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ATF Baltimore is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Deaven ‘Gotti’ Cherry, on charges related to his role in a drug gang in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.
Cherry is a member of Hillside Enterprise, a violent drug gang in the Cherry Hill neighborhood in Baltimore.
Courtesy: ATF Baltimore
He is also alleged to be involved in the murder of two people.
Travis Alewine was arrested earlier in May, after being a fugitive since 2016.
Hillside Gang Member Wanted Since 2016 Captured, ATF Offering $10K Reward For Final Fugitive
19 other co-defendants in this gang have pled guilty, agents said, but they are still looking for Cherry, the last fugitive.
ATF agents said they believe he is likely still in Baltimore City, or possibly within the counties surrounding it.
Cherry and Alewine face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison
ATF Baltimore asks the public to send information/tips to 888-ATF-TIPS.
Is it dead or alive reward?