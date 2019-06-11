Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Tuesday night.
Police were called to an area hospital around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man and 28-year-old woman being treated for gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe that both victims were in the 600 block of Mt. Holly Street when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.