



Police tell WJZ former basketball standout, comedian and community leader Gerald Brown was targeted when he was shot multiple times Friday night in northwest Baltimore.

His family met with police Tuesday and said they were still finalizing funeral arrangements.

“The only person who killed Gerald was a coward,” said close friend Ivan “Biddy” Baker. “Gerald didn’t have problems with anybody, and they just took a bright light away in this city.”

Brown, who also went by Geesongz, was a father of three.

“Baltimore is a rough city and they really don’t care,” Baker said. He posted a video to Instagram showing him laughing with Brown — and said he will forever remember his sense of humor.

Baker told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he normally hangs out with Brown — his friend since middle school — on Friday nights. Last Friday, he kept calling him and got no answer.

Brown was shot around 8 p.m. Baker said he rushed to Sinai Hospital to be by his side.

“It breaks a lot of people’s hearts because they feel if Gerald can get killed senselessly like this, it can be anybody,“ Baker said. “The community needs to step up and say something. If they put the same energy as they do posting on Facebook and Instagram, they could put that energy into finding out who committed this senseless murder.“

Anyone with information about Brown’s killing can call Homicide at 410-396-2100. You can call Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7-Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Baltimore Police Looking For Tips In Murder Of Former Basketball Player, Community Leader Gerald Brown

“I can’t say when [Baltimore] is going to be fed up with the murders,” Baker said. “That’s an answer nobody knows, but hopefully this can be a start to something.”

Baker said his friend was “tired of the killings, tired of people suffering so he used his platform to make a better way for others. A lot of people talk the talk, but they don’t walk the walk — and Gerald actually walked that walk.”

Gerald Brown was just 34 years old.