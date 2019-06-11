Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heading to Baltimore Pride this weekend? Lyft is offering discounted rides to and from the festival.
The first 1,000 users to apply code YOURAREENOUGHBALT will get $1 off their rides to and from the festival, and Lyft will also donate $1 to FreeState Justice for every ride taken using the code.
The offer’s available Friday, June 15 starting at 5 a.m. through Sunday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m.
This deal comes after Lyft announced it will give drivers assistance with changing the name and gender designation on their driver’s license in partnership with the National Center for Transgender Equality.
Riders can also now choose from a range of optional pronouns in support for transgender and non-binary users, Lyft said.