ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Opioid-related deaths in Maryland in the first three months of 2019 were down more than 14 percent compared to the same period in 2018, a quarterly report from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
The health department and Opioid Operational Command Center released their findings from their quarterly report Tuesday, which showed from January through March, the state reported 577 total unintentional intoxication deaths, nearly 90 percent of which were opioid-related.
During the same period last year, 676 deaths were reported, 601 of which were opioid-related.
The vast majority of opioid-related deaths were primarily caused by fentanyl.
Heroin-related deaths were down 23 percent from 2018 and prescription opioid-related deaths were down 16 percent.
Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties saw the biggest declines in unintentional intoxication deaths, with 21 and 38 fewer deaths respectively.
Washington County saw the biggest increase with seven more deaths reported in the first three months of 2019 than the same period in 2018.