BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon is recalling its AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Ceramic Space Heater after 30 reports of the heater overheating, burning or sparking.
The models affected are either black or silver and have the AmazonBasics logo printed on the front of the units with labels B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM printed on the backs.
25 of those reports were in the United States and five were in Canada. Two of the reports included minor damage to power outlets. No incidents were reported in Mexico.
There were no injuries, however, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission instructed all customers to stop using the heaters.
337,000 units were sold across North America, and Amazon is directly contacting all known buyers with instructions on how to receive a full refund.