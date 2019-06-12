Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon Recall, Business, Consumer News, Recall, Safety Hazards, Talkers, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

BALTIMORE (WJZ)  — Amazon is recalling its AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Ceramic Space Heater after 30 reports of the heater overheating, burning or sparking.

The models affected are either black or silver and have the AmazonBasics logo printed on the front of the units with labels B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM printed on the backs.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

25 of those reports were in the United States and five were in Canada. Two of the reports included minor damage to power outlets. No incidents were reported in Mexico.

There were no injuries, however, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission instructed all customers to stop using the heaters.

337,000 units were sold across North America, and Amazon is directly contacting all known buyers with instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s