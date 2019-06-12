



As hot weather sets in, finding something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon can be a challenge.

One answer to that question is to expand the operation of neighborhood rec centers in Baltimore.

“Expanded hours is something that used to happen when I was young, our rec centers were open every Saturday and used to stay open until nine at night,” Mayor Jack Young said.

Saturday hours are on track to happen again in Baltimore for the first time since the 1970s.

Recreation and Parks Director Reginald Moore believes that opening rec centers on Saturdays is a smart move.

“Saturdays are a day when our youth are out and not in school, so we need to make sure we’re engaged in our youth and our adults and our seniors on Saturday,” Moore said. “It’s a leisure day, but it’s still an opportunity for us to offer programs to get people out of their house and to get them engaged.”

Mayor Young said that this has been a priority since he was on Baltimore City Council.

“This has been a priority of mine since I’ve been on the council, and it was a jointly agreed upon initiative to open our rec centers by the mayor, council president and city council,” Young said.

The initiative is a $2.6 million investment, the timetable still needs to be worked out.

There is also $13 million earmarked for the Children and Youth Fund, and for money for basketball and tennis courts around the city.