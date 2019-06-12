  • WJZ 13On Air

EDEN, Md. (WJZ) — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire that destroyed a home in Somerset County Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 7500 block of Meadow Bridge Road in Eden around 12:25 a.m. for a fire.

They were able to extinguish the blaze in 20 minutes.

The home suffered $120,000 in damage.

One person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and has been released.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room. The cause is still under investigation.

 

