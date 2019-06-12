BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A Linthicum man was arrested early Tuesday morning for a series of thefts from cars in the Brooklyn Park area, Anne Arundel County police said Wednesday.
At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was conducting neighborhood checks in the area of Kramme Avenue and Hillside Terrace in Brooklyn Park due to recent thefts from vehicles in the area.
The officer saw a man near a parked car, and after speaking with the man, the officer determined that he had an open warrant for failing to appear in court for a theft charge.
The man, identified as Joshua Rorey Venable, was arrested and numerous items believed to have been stolen from vehicles in the area were found in his possession.
Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police
Two victims of recent thefts identified several items as property stolen from their vehicles. Venable was also found with CDS paraphernalia.
Venable, 33, of the 700 block of Wedeman Ave, is charged with the following:
- CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA
- CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
- THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 (2 cts)
- CRED CARD:STEAL ANOTHER’S (2 cts)
- CRED CD/ANOT CHG $100-<$1500
- ROGUE AND VAGABOND