BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two decades after Port Discovery first opened its doors, a multi-million dollar renovation is wrapping up ahead of a grand opening later this week.

“We have several new exhibits at Port Discovery Children’s Museum. One is a four-story Sky Climber and the other is a port exhibit,” Abbi Ludwig with the museum said.

The Sky Climber reaches to the sky through a mesh maze going up and a quick steel spiral going down.

To keep the strollers rolling in, Port Discovery has spent $10 million on the exhibits and freshening up the space.

“There’s no way to look at the museum and not say wow,” Ludwig said. “The exhibits are life sized, really interactive and a whole lot of fun and we’re really interested in what people have to say about it.”

Three-time visitor Makaehla Chacko had plenty to say after seeing the updates.

“I liked it, it was very fun,” she said, rating the new exhibits a perfect 10.

New STEM-based exhibits are now in the works.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday from noon to 5 p.m. A number of other reopening celebration events will take place throughout the summer.