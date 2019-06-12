BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two years after the Congressional baseball practice attack that injured House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the congressman is honoring the officer who saved his life.
Special Agent Crystal Griner- a Howard County native- met with the congressman at the congressional baseball practice for 2019’s summer game.
Griner graduated from Mount Hebron High School in Howard County and played college basketball at Hood College.
“I think about the heroes when I think about June 14, 2017. This morning, I was honored to welcome one of those heroes- Speical Agent Crystal Griner- back to the field at our #CongressionalBaseballGame practice. We’ll be forever grateful for the courageous action of Capitol Police
Griner works for the United States Capitol Police and was one of the five officers honored last year with a Medal of Valor who “ran toward the threat and stopped it” two years ago at the practice.
Scalise and four other people were injured June 14, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.