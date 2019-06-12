  • WJZ 13On Air

COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — A Columbia woman is asking the police and the public’s help to find the people who stole her packages Tuesday afternoon.

Lanay Nicholson said around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon a neighbor saw kids walk by her home in the Owen Brown & Cradlerock community and steal her packages from outside her home.

That neighbor called the police, who went to the owner’s house when she returned home and told her they found an empty box with her name on it at the end of the street.

She said police told her the people who stole the packages took the items. She checked her surveillance camera and got footage of the kids, which she gave to police as well.

Nicholson said there is a school nearby but she doesn’t know if it’s a student from that school.

She is now reaching out to the community to ask them to help ID the suspect.

