COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — A Columbia woman is asking the police and the public’s help to find the people who stole her packages Tuesday afternoon.
Lanay Nicholson said around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon a neighbor saw kids walk by her home in the Owen Brown & Cradlerock community and steal her packages from outside her home.
That neighbor called the police, who went to the owner’s house when she returned home and told her they found an empty box with her name on it at the end of the street.
She said police told her the people who stole the packages took the items. She checked her surveillance camera and got footage of the kids, which she gave to police as well.
Nicholson said there is a school nearby but she doesn’t know if it’s a student from that school.
She is now reaching out to the community to ask them to help ID the suspect.
No surprise here they look like the hoodrats from the city!! Not safe anywhere from them… Sings volumes about the rats moving out from their rats nest in the city! I wish they would do that to me! They will go back home to MOMMY with a giant headache and missing a few teeth, I don’t care what their age is!! Come onto my property and take what’s mine your gonna get hurt!! THAT’S MY RIGHT!!
Same old HOODRATS!! Take what belongs to someone else, starts with the parents.. Nice job raising a thief you must be so proud! It is what the entire Baltimore city is made of!! Keep their cage door locked!