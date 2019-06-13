Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The body-worn camera footage purportedly showing a Baltimore police sergeant assaulting a bystander while on duty will be released to the public Friday afternoon, police commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday.
Sgt. Ethan Newberg was arrested June 6 on charges of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and misconduct. He is currently suspended without pay.
The footage shows Newberg doing a warrant check when a passerby made a comment, leading Newberg to tackle the passerby and arresting him.