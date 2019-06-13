BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three champion chess players- who are also sisters- are headed to Las Vegas on Friday to compete in their first international chess tournament.

Two of the young women attend Roland Park Elementary Middle School, the third goes to Mervo High School– and their coach is their father.

“I just couldn’t ask for better children, better young ladies, they go out and represent us well, they represent themselves well. Nobody’s perfect but they’re pretty close to perfect,” said Ian Harried.

16-year-old Morgan Harried said her father taught her the game.

“He just sat me in front of the board to teach me how to play and I said that sounds interesting,” said Morgan Harried. “I just decided to pursue it and get good at it. It’s really fun,”

Ivana Harried is in the fifth grade.

“I’ve been competing for about six years, but I’ve been seeing the board since I was a newborn. What I like about chess is you get to have the experience of traveling while being able to play and you get to meet new people,”

Between the three sisters, they have won more than 20 tournaments. But the family said it’s much more than just about all the trophies.

“And it’s not just about this game, it’s not just about making mistakes here, it’s about making mistakes in life, it’s life lessons as well,” Ian said.

All three have competed in national tournaments in Atlanta, Nashville and in Indiana, but this will be their first international competition.