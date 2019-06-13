BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The woman accusing a Shock Trauma security guard of rape said she was also sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver just before the guard showed up, charging documents reveal.
Richard Barnes, 50, is charged with rape and impersonating a police officer. He appeared before a judge Thursday via a video link and said he wanted to hire a private attorney.
He originally requested to postpone his bail review and was denied- but later was ordered to be held until Friday- after it was learned law enforcement wrote the incorrect date in the statement of probable cause.
According to charging documents, the 29-year-old victim said she was in a Lyft going to Charles Village Pub when the Lyft driver sexually assaulted her, pulled over and tried to force himself on top of her when Barnes showed up.
She said she thought Barnes was a cop because he was in uniform. She said he took her into his car and raped her, then brought her back to Charles Village.
Police have identified the Lyft driver but he was not charged, charging docs said.
They were able to identify the location at Lovegrove St through the Lyft app.