BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first sentence was handed down Wednesday in the college admissions scandal.

Former coach of Stanford University’s sailing team, John Vandemoer, was sentenced to just one day in prison.

Before arriving at Stanford, Vandemoer began collegiate coaching in 2003 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He spent three years at St. Mary’s College as an assistant coach.

In 2004, St. Mary’s won the team championship and in 2006 the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

Vandemoer was also head coach at the United States Naval Academy between 2006 and 2008.

It was at the Naval Academy that he led the Midshipmen to five national championship appearances in two seasons.

Prosecutors were seeking a 13-month sentence for the former Stanford sailing coach, who had agreed to accept more than $600,000 from Rick Singer the alleged mastermind of the college admissions scandal.

