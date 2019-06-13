Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of streets in and around Charles Village will be closed for part of this weekend for the Baltimore Pride Parade and Block Party.
Ahead of the parade Saturday afternoon, Art Museum Drive from Wyman Park Drive to North Charles Street and North Charles Street between 31st and 33rd streets will close at 10 a.m. The closure will last until around 4 p.m. after the parade is finished.
The rest of the parade route on North Charles Street from 23rd to 31st streets will close at 12:45 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m.
A number of streets will close at 5 a.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday for the block party. Those closures include:
- North Charles Street between North Avenue and 23rd Street
- 20th Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street
- 21st Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street
- 22nd Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street
City officials said motorists should expect delays and limited parking in the area over the weekend.