WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — A Woodlawn home invasion earlier Thursday morning may have been a targeted attack, police say.

Baltimore County Police were called to the 6000 block of Baltimore St. in Woodlawn at around 7 a.m. after two suspects reportedly entered the home.

Police said they tied up three victims, a man, woman and a child. They then stole items from the house and fled the scene.

No one was injured in this incident, but again, police believe this was a targeted attack.

This story is developing. 

