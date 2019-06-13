Comments
WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — A Woodlawn home invasion earlier Thursday morning may have been a targeted attack, police say.
Baltimore County Police were called to the 6000 block of Baltimore St. in Woodlawn at around 7 a.m. after two suspects reportedly entered the home.
Police said they tied up three victims, a man, woman and a child. They then stole items from the house and fled the scene.
No one was injured in this incident, but again, police believe this was a targeted attack.
This story is developing.