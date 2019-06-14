Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday night.
Police were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
Investigators believe that the victim was shot in the1600 block of W. Saratoga Street when he was shot. Detectives from the western district are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.