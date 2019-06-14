BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another American tourist died this week at a resort in the Dominican Republic.
Leyla Cox, 53, came to the island on June 5 to celebrate her birthday.
Her family said she was supposed to return home two days ago, but now, they’re planning her funeral. Cox died on June 10, and according to her son, U.S. officials said she died of a heart attack.
At least six other Americans have died in the Dominican Republic since January, including a Maryland couple from Prince George’s County.
Edward Nathael Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, were found at the Bahia Principle Hotel at the resort of Playa Nueva Romana on the southeast coast.
Maryland Couple Found Dead At Dominican Republic Resort Died Due To Respiratory Failure, Police Say
An autopsy performed on the couple showed both had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, police said.
Police said that their was no evidence of violence in their deaths.
A week before their deaths, a woman from Delaware reported she was beaten and left for dead at another Dominican Republic resort.